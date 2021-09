BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC confirmed a large sinkhole in North Birmingham Wednesday.

This is at 26th Street and 34th Avenue North.

The area was blocked off with cones and caution tape. The deep hole looks like it has been there for a few days.

There is a smaller sinkhole on 26th Street.

