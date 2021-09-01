LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities

An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County deputy, said authorities.
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County...
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County deputy, said authorities.
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New details are emerging after two men were killed in the floodwaters of Hancock County as rain from Hurricane Ida pummeled the Gulf Coast.

It began around 5am Monday at a home on Kelly Road in the Pearlington community after a man shot his roommate, said authorities.

George Hobart Shaw, 65, died after being shot by 80-year-old Martin Luther Bowman III, who was known throughout the area as Captain Foo or “the captain,” said Hancock County Coroner Derek Turnage. Bowman lived with Shaw in the victim’s house, said Turnage.

With tropical storm force winds and rain battering the area, sheriff’s deputies navigated through boats in water as deep as nine feet in parts, making their way to the home after receiving a call about the murder, said the coroner.

Deputies tried to make contact with Bowman, said Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner. Shots were fired and Bowman died, confirmed the chief deputy. Bowman was shot just around 9am, added the coroner. He died shortly after.

No deputies were injured, said Skinner. Nearby witnesses were then evacuated from the area on boats.

Turnage confirmed that both Bowman and Shaw died from gunshot wounds. Their bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Biloxi where autopsies were performed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of Shaw.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
A double shooting is under investigation in Pelham.
UPDATE: Man killed in Pelham double shooting, woman injured
Shooting arrest
Arrest made in southside shooting incident
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 704K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Pres. Biden set to visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
Herzing Program meeting demand for Paramedics and EMTs.
Herzing Program meeting demand for paramedics and EMTs
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459