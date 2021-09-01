78-year-old Cullman woman struck and killed on U.S. 278

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 78-year-old woman was struck and killed on U.S. 278 near Cullman County 1147 Tuesday night, August 31, 2021.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 8 p.m.

Troopers said Tressie Laura Wisner, 78, was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a driver. Wisner died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

