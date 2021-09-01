LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

78-year-old Cullman woman struck and killed on U.S. 278

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 78-year-old woman was struck and killed on U.S. 278 near Cullman County 1147 Tuesday night, August 31, 2021.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 8 p.m.

Troopers said Tressie Laura Wisner, 78, was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a driver. Wisner died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
A double shooting is under investigation in Pelham.
UPDATE: Man killed in Pelham double shooting, woman injured
Shooting arrest
Arrest made in southside shooting incident
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall

Latest News

A ref has been banned after pulling a player's facemask
VIDEO: Referee seen grabbing child by facemask in game between Corner and Jasper
A ref has been banned after pulling a player's facemask
Ref banned after pulling player's facemask
Cahaba Valley Fire Department
Cahaba Valley Fire & EMR District 2021 Special Election
Lift Up Louisiana
Gray Television Stations Partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts