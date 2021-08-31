Tuscaloosa first responders tracking Ida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The rain has been constant all Monday in the Tuscaloosa-area. That’s why flooding will be a concern going into Tuesday, according to Tuscaloosa County EMA.

We visited the county’s emergency operations center Monday morning. It’s staffed up with paid personnel and volunteers. They’ve monitored Ida’s path.

Deputy EMA Director Tamara Croom said one of the big worries could be Ida doing something similar to Claudette several months ago. It hung out over Tuscaloosa County dumping several inches of rain. That led to flash flooding in Tuscaloosa, Northport, and parts of Tuscaloosa County.

“We’re expected to see tornado watches. Know what to do between a watch and a warning. We ask those who living in mobile homes. just to make sure when they see we’re under a watch, they know what shelter to go to. As well as apartment complexes make sure you’re at the lowest level,” said Croom.

That’s something that Tuscaloosa Incident Command has been watching all day. Tuscaloosa Incident Command was activated Sunday. Since then, members of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and others have been monitoring the path Ida has taken as it moved into west Alabama.

Fire Chief Randy Smith said flooding from constant rain is their biggest concern. They kept an eye on flood prone areas in Tuscaloosa like McFarland Boulevard near University Mall and next to DCH Regional Medical Center underneath the railroad track.

Smith said the department’s swift water rescue team is ready to go if flooding leads to people being trapped. “We stood up our swift water rescue. We gave two swift water rescue teams that can respond within the city or the county. Or we can push one large team out as we did during last hurricane season.”

That team was sent to Baldwin County, Alabama for several days to help with water rescues and to help search flooded neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.