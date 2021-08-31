LawCall
State Rep. Will Dismukes pleads not guilty to theft charges

Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes faces charges of first-degree theft of property.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state Rep. Will Dismukes has pleaded not guilty to first-degree theft of property charges.

Circuit Judge Brooke Reid denied his request to change venues.

Dismukes, R-Prattville, was indicted by a Montgomery grand jury in June. He is accused of stealing more than $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. The report alleges that he took flooring materials and other construction materials from the business.

Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, before Dismukes ran for public office. An investigation was launched after a complaint was filed in May 2020.

The charges are not related to his work in public office.

Dismukes, who represents House District 88. is still listed in the state Legislature. He previously told WSFA 12 News, “I will not be resigning from my House seat because I have done nothing wrong.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

