Shelby County EMA, law enforcement monitoring Ida’s impact

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County’s Emergency Management Agency says storm preps started last week for Ida’s potential impact in the county.

Hub Harvey says EMA officials are monitoring the threat of wind, flooding, and the risk for a pop up tornado. Harvey says there have been meetings with highway patrol, ALDOT, local fire and police to prepare. The EMA says with storms like this you have to have a couple game plans and be ready to respond to however the storm shifts. So, officials staff crews across the county.

“When these type storms comes through if one of those bands decides to stop over a certain area then we could have flooding in an area that doesn’t normally flood, so we need to have eyes and ears open with all departments and any where in the county as fast as possible,” said Harvey.

Alabaster Police officers are monitoring those flood prone areas in the city - Highway 31, Highway 17, Ball Park Road. Those areas tend to flood in heavy thunderstorms, so Ida brings even more concern. All staff are on standby with the department Monday.

“Alabaster recently bought the police department some barricades, we have those in a trailer ready to be deployed at any moment with a moments notice. Along with the street department having barricades. So if there is some flooded roads they will be able to be blocked and the whole scenario turn around don’t drown comes into effect,” said Andrew Rowan, Alabaster Police.

Alabaster Fire officials who say that they purchased about 30 additional barricades recently which will definitely come in handy. Those will go up at roads or intersections that flood and that also means it frees up staff who don’t have to man flooded areas and allows more people to respond to incidents that may happen.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed as of 4 p.m. Monday, deputies hadn’t had to respond to any Ida related weather events. Deputies are monitoring for flooding threats across the county and downed trees and powerlines that may come down more easily because of heavy rain and wind.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.