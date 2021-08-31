LawCall
Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham deploys to Louisiana for relief efforts

By Jonathan Skinner and WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Salvation Army are getting ready to leave from Birmingham to help with recovery in New Orleans.

The first Emergency Disaster Services team will deploy to NOLA for two weeks on Aug. 31 at 6:30 a.m. The team will leave from The Center of Hope, located at 2015 26th Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35234.

“The Salvation Army knows during this time of year, with the hurricanes out there, to be on standby. We monitored over the last three or four days, we made sure we had a team on standby that will be leaving around 7 this morning,” said said Major Robert Lyle, Area Commander, Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. “It’s a widescale effort as of right now ... in New Orleans. When we get there, we know there’s folks without power, without water. So we go into the ministry of feeing those that are affected by it, as well as first responders.”

Financial donations are appreciated and help to purchase food, supplies and take care of equipment, according to Lyle.

You can visit this website or call 1-800-sal-army to donate.

