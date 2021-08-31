LawCall
Pickens Co. Schools to go virtual after Labor Day

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in the Pickens County School System will go virtual September 7 until September 17 due to the number of COVID cases.

The school system says its COVID numbers at this point are higher than at any point in the 2020-2021 school year.

Students will return to in person learning September 20.

According to a social media post, each school will be sending home packets for students to work on.

Officials say daily breakfast and hot lunch will be prepared and made available for pick-up for all children age 0-18. The meals will be available each day from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Aliceville Elementary cafeteria, Gordo cafeteria, and Reform Elementary cafeteria.

More details are in the release below:

COVID-19 Updates for Pickens County Schools

Posted by Pickens County-Schools on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

