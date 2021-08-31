1 dead in Pelham double shooting, 2 people questioned

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Highway 72. The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Two people are being questioned right now and evidence technicians are processing two scenes.

There is no information about the identities of the victims.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.