1 dead in Pelham double shooting, 2 people questioned

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Highway 72.
Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Highway 72.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Highway 72. The second victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Two people are being questioned right now and evidence technicians are processing two scenes.

There is no information about the identities of the victims.

