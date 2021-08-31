LawCall
Part of I-65 in Alabaster shut down because of accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert for traffic issues in Alabaster Tuesday morning.

All lanes on I-65 NB from Exit 234 (CR-87) to exit 238 were blocked around 4:00 a.m. because of an accident in the area.

The accident involved at least three vehicles. No word on injuries, but a WBRC photographer witnessed at least one person being put in an ambulance.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 234. Drivers were asked to take Hwy 31 as an alternate route.

