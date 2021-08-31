Part of I-65 in Alabaster shut down because of accident

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert for traffic issues in Alabaster Tuesday morning.

All lanes on I-65 NB from Exit 234 (CR-87) to exit 238 were blocked around 4:00 a.m. because of an accident in the area.

The accident involved at least three vehicles. No word on injuries, but a WBRC photographer witnessed at least one person being put in an ambulance.

Traffic was being diverted off the interstate at Exit 234. Drivers were asked to take Hwy 31 as an alternate route.

Interstate 65 NB will be shut down from exit 234 to exit 238 until further notice due to a motor vehicle accident in the area. Please detour at exit 234 or seek an alternate route. — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) August 31, 2021

4:25am: *FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC* ALL LANES BLOCKED on I-65 NB from Exit 234 (CR-87) to exit 238 until further notice due to an accident in the area. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 234. You can take Hwy 31 as an alternate route. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/3MhC1rbB2x — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) August 31, 2021

