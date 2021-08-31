Leaders in Jefferson County, Birmingham say they’re prepared for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Jefferson County and the city of Birmingham said they’re ready for any severe weather caused by Hurricane Ida.

Jefferson County’s EMA Director, Jim Coker, said we can expect to see two to three inches of rain over the next 24 hours, and it’s expected to continue well into the morning.

He said to be mindful of the water and advises people not to drive through water that you can’t see the bottom of saying turn around, don’t drown.

He said the biggest tornado risks increase the further southeast you travel in Alabama.

If you live in or around areas like those on the west side of the city, areas off Tallapoosa and the North District around 1st Avenue, city leaders are urging you to keep an eye on those areas and have a plan to get out if your start seeing more water.

“Number one thing you should do today is have a good information source. The last thing you want to do is get trapped in an area that may be surrounded by water. So, today’s a good day to monitor, so you know when to leave. If you do have to leave, make sure that you account for your pets, make sure that you’ve got all your vital information with you in case you need it off site,” Coker said.

Coker added that now is also a good time to contact your family and let them know your safety plan.

He said if you do have to leave, make sure somebody else knows where you’re going.

