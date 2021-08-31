Ida’s impact on roads Tuesday
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain from Tropical Depression Ida caused problems on roadways in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.
Emergency officials urged drivers to be safe, slow down and pay attention during their travels.
Alabama 79 at Spring Street was flooded in Jefferson County.
The soggy ground uprooted a tree in Homewood which fell and blocked an area off Oxmoor Road.
