Ida’s impact on roads Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain from Tropical Depression Ida caused problems on roadways in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.

Emergency officials urged drivers to be safe, slow down and pay attention during their travels.

Alabama 79 at Spring Street was flooded in Jefferson County.

Roadway Flooded on AL79 all dir. @ MP 11.5 at Spring St in Jefferson County. Expect minor delays. More details: https://t.co/VJQU29u8r6 — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) August 31, 2021

The soggy ground uprooted a tree in Homewood which fell and blocked an area off Oxmoor Road.

Oxmoor at Havenwood Court is completely blocked by a large tree in the roadway. — Homewood Fire Dept (@HomewoodALFire) August 31, 2021

