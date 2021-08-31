FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Continues: Threat for heavy rain, isolated tornadoes in east Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning. Tropical Depression Ida continues to produce rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall across Central Alabama this morning. Some of these rain bands have produced gusty winds of 25-40 mph at times knocking some trees down, especially in parts of west Alabama overnight. We will continue today as a First Alert Weather Day. The focus will be on east Alabama. Greatest concern this morning and early this afternoon is the potential for isolated tornadoes east of I-65. The tornado threat appears mostly over for areas along and west of I-65 today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread cloud cover with bands of rain moving to the northeast. Some of the rain that is falling can be heavy at times, so allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Wind speeds are sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. You might find some branches and plant debris on the roads due to the weather conditions. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the low to mid 70s. I doubt we’ll see temperatures climb too much this afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots could briefly warm into the lower 80s in far east Alabama. Best chance to see an isolated tornado threat in east Alabama is before 3 p.m. The rest of Central Alabama will see rounds of on and off showers as the energy of Tropical Depression Ida lifts to the northeast into parts of Tennessee. Plan for southwest winds today at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. The Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory are likely to come to an end by this evening. We could record an additional 1-2 inches of rain today.

Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Wednesday’s Forecast: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the upper 60s. Winds will begin to shift from the southwest to the northwest as we go into the afternoon hours. A cold front to the north will sweep into Alabama tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of the front, I can’t rule out the potential for some widely scattered storms to develop. They will likely develop to the northwest and sweep towards the southeast. Rain chances tomorrow around 30 percent. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds, small hail, and some lightning. Most of us will end up partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It’ll remain breezy tomorrow with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Storms chances will be possible in the evening hours too.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is drier conditions across Central Alabama! A cold front will help to lower our humidity levels Thursday. Thursday morning is likely going to feel very pleasant with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 60s. Parts of far north Alabama could wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s! The cool morning temperatures are forecast to continue Friday morning. Both Thursday and Friday are looking sunny and dry with lower humidity levels. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. It should feel nice as we finish out the work week.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: I think we will start Labor Day weekend off very nice! Saturday should end up dry with a partly cloudy sky. Morning temperatures will likely begin in the mid to upper 60s. We should warm up into the upper 80s with humidity levels remaining comfortable. One of our long-range models are now showing the possibility for another disturbance to sweep into Central Alabama Sunday giving us a chance for rain. The biggest question is if we’ll have enough moisture present to produce showers and storms. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for isolated showers Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Small rain chances continue into Labor Day and early next week.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Ida will continue to move into the Northeast, produce heavy rain and flash flooding by the end of the week. The only two areas to watch in the Atlantic is Tropical Storm Kate and a tropical wave moving off Africa. Tropical Storm Kate is in the Central Atlantic. It is a disorganized storm that will not have any impact on the United States as it moves to the north. The tropical wave off Africa has a high chance to become our next named storm. It has a good chance to become a hurricane as it moves over the open waters of the Atlantic. Most of the models curve it out into the central and northern Atlantic next week. We will watch it, but it looks as if it won’t impact the United States now. Remember the peak of the hurricane season is Sept. 10. Hurricane season does not end until Nov. 30.

