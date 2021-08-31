FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall could cause flooding overnight & strong winds & even a spin up tornado can’t be ruled out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY through tomorrow. We are on the eastern side of Ida where heavy rainfall will continue for several more hours and could result in flash flooding, gusty winds could knock down trees, cause power outages, and spin up tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Make sure you stay weather aware between now and Tuesday afternoon. Have multiple ways to receive warnings in case they are issued. Download the WBRC First Alert Weather App and make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio charged and plugged up tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Ida continues to weaken across central Mississippi, but it is moving very slow. The future track takes it across northwest Alabama overnight and into Tennessee tomorrow which will keep us on the side of the storm where outer bands continue to lift through. These bands will move up from the south and west tonight through tomorrow afternoon. The widespread impact will be heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Localized impacts could be strong wind gusts and even spin up tornadoes.

A wind advisory is in effect through tomorrow for sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph. With several inches of rain expected over the next 48 hours, wind gusts up to 40 mph could knock some trees over creating sporadic power outages. Just make sure your electronic devices remain charged so you can access critical weather information. The strongest winds will likely occur tonight between now 8 a.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for all of Central Alabama. Rainfall totals of 3-6 inches are possible between now and Tuesday evening with the highest rainfall totals likely occurring in west Alabama. Some spots could easily record over a half a foot of rain. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

Timing Out the Impacts: The most intense rain in west Alabama will occur through 1 a.m. Rain intensity continues to increase along the I-65 corridor and will be intense through about 5 a.m. East Alabama will see the rain intensity ramp up overnight and not let up until 9 a.m. Rain wrapping around the center of Ida will impact the state through tomorrow afternoon so keep the umbrella nearby. We will have to monitor overnight for a spin up tornado threat but so far things have behaved. East Alabama needs to stay on alert tomorrow because there could be a flare up of storms that could produce strong winds or even tornadoes.

Good news is that Ida will finally be out of our area Wednesday, and we will get to look forward to drier air and cooler temperatures to end the week! Drier air will mean lower humidity which will mean cooler starts and a comfortable feel. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday and Friday. The great weather will likely extend into Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the afternoon hours gradually warming up into the upper 80s. We could be back into the lower 90s by early next week.

So, a lot has happened in the Tropics since we focused on Ida the past couple of days. We had Julian which has fizzled out, we have Tropical Storm Kate in the middle of the Atlantic that will stay out to sea, we have a strong wave with a high chance of formation off the African coast and a system in the Caribbean with a low chance of development.

Stay safe as we track Ida across our area through tomorrow.

