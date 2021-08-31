LawCall
Fauci says mandating COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren ‘a good idea’

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering his support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children attending school.

Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday he believed the mandate was “a good idea.”

The disease expert said he likes the idea because it has a strong benefit-risk ratio, and there’s precedent for requiring vaccines in public schools.

“This is not something new,” Fauci said. “We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact, you want a child to come in, we’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”

Support for mandates has increased since the highly transmissible delta variant has caused a spike in cases among younger Americans.

While there has been intense debate around vaccine mandates for schoolchildren, no COVID-19 vaccine is approved for kids under 12.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

