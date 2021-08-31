DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closed after an employee dies from COVID-19

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is closed after an employee died from COVID-19.

Melissa Wilkerson worked at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years. Wilkerson worked as the front desk office clerk in the pistol permit department.

Unfortunately, her life was cut short Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19. She died Tuesday at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

Today, we are saddened to announce the passing of Melissa Wilkerson due to COVID-19. Melissa had served the people of... Posted by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“It’s very sad around here today. Melissa was family. Not only was she the sheriff’s office family, she was family to me. She always asked about the kids and my wife and how you were doing, and she was always there to smile when you came into the office. She had just a huge heart,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.

Sheriff Welden said Wilkerson is the third employee to die from COVID-19 at the department in the last two years.

He said that’s difficult for employees.

“People don’t know what we go through day to day in everyday operations. We try to take care of our own the best way we can to deal with people. Problems don’t stop, crime doesn’t stop, people’s needs don’t stop and the profession we choose we have to be on the frontline to deal with it. You expose yourself and expose yourself to other people,” said Welden.

As a safety measure, Sheriff Welden closed the office until further notice to prevent contact with the public. He said there are two other employees who are out sick with COVID right now.

Due to other COVID cases in the building, WAFF is told the Sheriff’s Office will remain closed until further notice. You can call 256-845-3801 to make any reports. Pistol permits can be processed online.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.