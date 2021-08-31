LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office closed after an employee dies from COVID-19

Melissa Wilkerson
Melissa Wilkerson(DCSO)
By Stefante Randall
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is closed after an employee died from COVID-19.

Melissa Wilkerson worked at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years. Wilkerson worked as the front desk office clerk in the pistol permit department.

Unfortunately, her life was cut short Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19. She died Tuesday at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.

Today, we are saddened to announce the passing of Melissa Wilkerson due to COVID-19. Melissa had served the people of...

Posted by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

“It’s very sad around here today. Melissa was family. Not only was she the sheriff’s office family, she was family to me. She always asked about the kids and my wife and how you were doing, and she was always there to smile when you came into the office. She had just a huge heart,” said Sheriff Nick Welden.

Sheriff Welden said Wilkerson is the third employee to die from COVID-19 at the department in the last two years.

He said that’s difficult for employees.

“People don’t know what we go through day to day in everyday operations. We try to take care of our own the best way we can to deal with people. Problems don’t stop, crime doesn’t stop, people’s needs don’t stop and the profession we choose we have to be on the frontline to deal with it. You expose yourself and expose yourself to other people,” said Welden.

As a safety measure, Sheriff Welden closed the office until further notice to prevent contact with the public. He said there are two other employees who are out sick with COVID right now.

Due to other COVID cases in the building, WAFF is told the Sheriff’s Office will remain closed until further notice. You can call 256-845-3801 to make any reports. Pistol permits can be processed online.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students walk out at Bessemer City High School
Bessemer City High School students leave class ‘in protest’ over COVID
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged, officers looking for several people
How to take care of a child with COVID at home
Fire investigation in Center Point
2 injured, 1 critical in mobile home fire in Center Point