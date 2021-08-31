Cahaba Valley Fire & EMR District 2021 Special Election

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District 2021 special election will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Polls are open in the district from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Board of Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District petitioned the court to hold an election for changes in the service rate schedule.

Changes proposed in election:

The new petition keeps the 12 tier scale that is based on home value as assessed by the Shelby County Property Tax Commissioner’s Office. The rate increase is to be applied over two years. Year 1 (FY2022) will have a 35 percent increase followed by a 30 percent increase in year 2 (FY2023).

Commercial rates will increase by 20 percent.

According to the Cahaba Valley Fire District website, if passed, the funds will be used for:

Increase the number of duly certified firefighters and paramedics for the Narrows station and Mt Laurel station.

Improve response times and resource deployment by placing an additional engine company and ambulance in service.

Maintain present ISO rating, and actively pursue an improved rating.

Pursue accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) and Commission on Accreditation to become an accredited professional organization meeting the diverse needs of a growing community.

Build a new fire station at Brook Highland Pkwy and Missionary Ridge.

Service and maintain existing firefighting equipment and upgrade as needed.

Service and maintain existing ambulance and pumper units and upgrade and purchase new units as required.

The election is being held at North Shelby Baptist Church 4100 Belcher Drive Birmingham, AL 35242.

