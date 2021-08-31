Be careful of down trees and power lines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - South Alabama is dealing with a lot of power outages with trees and power lines down. In central Alabama it’s more scattered, so be careful.

If a tree hits your home be careful of structural damage and stay away from downed power lines until the power crews arrive. Downed trees and power lines might be an inconvenience, but don’t do anything to put your life in danger.

Tuesday, a tree limb fell on 20th street blocking one lane of the roadway. The same thing happened over in Homewood when a tree fell and blocked part of Oxmoor Road near Palisades highway. If a tree hits your home, the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency suggests contacting your insurance company.

“To see if they can get some type of tree professional out there to get the tree off your home. To be sure it’s safe to enter and exit your home. To make sure that home is sound structurally to come in and out of that house,” said Melissa Sizemore with Jefferson County EMA.

In some cases if the trees are on roadways contact the city or county to remove them. If a tree falls on your property if you get it to the right of way the city or county may pick it up. If you choose to remove the tree yourself, be careful.

“It’s great to use eye protection and other protection on your body to protect from any further injury,” Sizemore said.

Downed power lines is another matter.

Contact the power company and do not attempt to remove the pole or power lines yourself.

“Please be vigilant. So look out for these down lines. Do not drive over them or under low hanging lines. Always, always assume these lines are energized,” said Michelle Johnson with Alabama Power Company.

If you just see down trees don’t move quickly to the area.

“Avoid down trees and limbs because power lines may be hidden. If you see any power lines down contact Alabama Power or the appropriate utility immediately,” Johnson said.

There are a variety of ways to contact Alabama Power, including the option to receive updates on power outages and repair times. Dial 272-688 and text “Enroll” and you can also visit this website.

