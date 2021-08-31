Aviation charter school expected to open in Bessemer in fall of 2022

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new charter school is headed to Central Alabama. Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School (AAHS) received approval from the Alabama Public Charter School Commission and is moving forward with plans to open the school in the fall of 2022 in Bessemer.

The aviation-focused public charter school will offer an immersive, industry-aligned education for an intentionally diverse student population designed to prepare them for future aerospace and aviation careers.

“I’m excited about what this school means for our communities, students, families, and broader workforce development in the state of Alabama,” said AAHS founder Ruben Morris. “I’m looking forward to working with our partners and the community to build a school that will provide pathways for students to literally take flight in their academics, and careers”.

The school will open in a temporary location at the Foundation of Life Church while a permanent facility is being built at the Bessemer Municipal Airport. The free public charter school, which will serve students in grades 9 through 12 from Bessemer and surrounding communities, will enroll an initial freshman class of approximately 130 students and add freshman classes each year until the proposed capacity of 500 students is reached.

“AAHS is part of a larger regional workforce development effort that will bring opportunities for any high school student interested in becoming an aircraft maintenance technician or airframe and power plant mechanic,” Morris said, adding that the school hopes to attract students prepared to enter into STEM careers in the aviation and aerospace industry and the United States Military.

Morris said the school will offer multiple STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) related career pathways and a college preparatory curriculum. Interested students will be given the opportunity to earn a private pilot or drone license before leaving high school.

To provide aerospace and aviation pathways for its students, the school is set to partner with Delta Tech Ops, Auburn University School of Aviation and The University of Alabama at Birmingham Criminal Justice Department. Also partnering with AAHS are several Alabama’s historically black college and universities including Tuskegee University, Miles College and Alabama State University.

For more information about AAHS or to complete an intent to enroll form, visit alaahs.org.

