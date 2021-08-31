Arrest made in southside shooting incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Birmingham Police Department, an arrest has been made in a shooting incident that occurred Saturday, August 28.

Police say the suspect has been identified as Brandon Tamburelli, 26, of Birmingham, Alabama.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers from the South Precinct responded to 2709 7th Ave. South on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived and located the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound with community members administering assistance.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect. An altercation occurred between the two prior to Tamberelli shooting the victim. He then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Birmingham Police Department called in additional resources to conduct a search for Tamberelli. He was apprehended at the Super 8 Hotel located at 140 Vulcan Road Homewood, Alabama.

Detectives presented the case to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review. After an assessment, Brandon Tamberelli was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault 2nd Degree, according to Birmingham Police.

Tamburelli has since bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail.

