WATCH: Ida’s storm surge pushing into Bay St. Louis, Waveland

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County has seen the worst of Hurricane Ida’s storm surge in coastal Mississippi. The county went under a mandatory curfew at 6 p.m. Sunday, but even before then conditions were not fit for travel.

Hugh Keeton has been canvasing the area in the WLOX Stormtracker, and gives us a look at the waves crashing on the seawall in Bay St. Louis near Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.

The stormtracker’s next stop was at the Bay St. Louis Municipal Parking Garage to shelter from Ida’s strong winds. Hugh stepped outside to give us an update on what he’s seeing in Hancock County Sunday evening.

You can’t see the beach tonight. The waves and debris are crashing against the Hwy 90 sea wall in Pass Christian. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/OnaFgoA1Ww — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) August 30, 2021

No where for this pelican to go, but have a seat on Hwy. 90. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/U1s2ouLtWD — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) August 30, 2021

The wind is getting stronger as the storm surge is pushing in. This looking south on Lake Shore Rd in Hancock County. pic.twitter.com/HFXTDjJTLI — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) August 29, 2021

As close as we’re getting to the beach front in Waveland. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/Mgh3Se8PUw — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) August 29, 2021

Waves are much higher than normal in Hancock County. This is Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis. The road is blocked in Waveland. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/dMpF8KYaw4 — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) August 29, 2021

A look from the Bay St.Louis bridge. You can see water covering the docks. #HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/eza3IyRiad — Hugh Keeton (@HughKeeton) August 29, 2021

Beach Blvd in Waveland is completely underwater as Hurricane Ida comes ashore.



It’s a grim setting for the storm on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which wiped out a lot of the Mississippi town. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/7ztMc5fOaI — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.