Shelby Co. Chamber ‘‘Ready to Shred” event set for Sept. 10

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you have documents you need to get rid of? The sixth annual “Ready to Shred” Recycling Day will take place at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena on September 10.

The Shelby County Chamber’s Existing Business and Industry Work Group is hosting the event along with Gone for Good Document and E-Waste Solutions, The City of Chelsea and Chelsea Business Alliance.

Over the past four years, more than 500 businesses and individuals brought thousands of pounds of paper that was shredded and thousands of pounds of electronic waste, like computers/ laptops, cell phones/ PDAs, DVD players/ VCRs, household appliances, communication equipment, office machines, printers, stereos and servers/ routers.

This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Live Nation parking lot next to the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. Gone for Good Document and E-Waste Solutions will be on site with a mobile truck for document destruction. There will also be an e-waste drop off area. Both services are free to the public.

The acceptable e-waste items businesses and individuals can drop off on September 10 include computers/ laptops, cell phones/ PDAs, DVD players/ VCRs, household appliances, communication equipment, office machines, printers, stereos, servers/ routers.

Participants are asked to observe the following limits:

No more than four banker boxes of paper items. – No more than four lawn/ leaf bags of acceptable recyclables. – No more than four medium plastic storage bins of acceptable recyclables – No tubed televisions, tubed computer monitors, batteries or refrigerators.

Participants are asked to observe the following guidelines: – A mask/face covering is required at all times. – 6 feet of social distancing must be observed.

Chamber staff will be on-site, however participants are expected to handle their own recyclables.

For additional information on “Ready To Shed” Recycling Day, please contact Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s Director of Community and Career Development at 205-419-3357 or via e-mail at pari@shelbychamber.org

