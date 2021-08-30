LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Shelby Co. Chamber ‘‘Ready to Shred” event set for Sept. 10

This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Live Nation parking lot next to the...
This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Live Nation parking lot next to the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Do you have documents you need to get rid of? The sixth annual “Ready to Shred” Recycling Day will take place at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena on September 10.

The Shelby County Chamber’s Existing Business and Industry Work Group is hosting the event along with Gone for Good Document and E-Waste Solutions, The City of Chelsea and Chelsea Business Alliance.

Over the past four years, more than 500 businesses and individuals brought thousands of pounds of paper that was shredded and thousands of pounds of electronic waste, like computers/ laptops, cell phones/ PDAs, DVD players/ VCRs, household appliances, communication equipment, office machines, printers, stereos and servers/ routers.

This year’s event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Live Nation parking lot next to the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena. Gone for Good Document and E-Waste Solutions will be on site with a mobile truck for document destruction. There will also be an e-waste drop off area. Both services are free to the public.

The acceptable e-waste items businesses and individuals can drop off on September 10 include computers/ laptops, cell phones/ PDAs, DVD players/ VCRs, household appliances, communication equipment, office machines, printers, stereos, servers/ routers.

Participants are asked to observe the following limits:

  • No more than four banker boxes of paper items. – No more than four lawn/ leaf bags of acceptable recyclables. – No more than four medium plastic storage bins of acceptable recyclables – No tubed televisions, tubed computer monitors, batteries or refrigerators.
  • Participants are asked to observe the following guidelines: – A mask/face covering is required at all times. – 6 feet of social distancing must be observed.
  • Chamber staff will be on-site, however participants are expected to handle their own recyclables.

For additional information on “Ready To Shed” Recycling Day, please contact Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s Director of Community and Career Development at 205-419-3357 or via e-mail at pari@shelbychamber.org

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
FIRST ALERT Tracking Ida
FIRST ALERT: Outer bands to build in across our area starting tomorrow morning
Hoover PD: Search for suspect who fired shots at officers
Man arrested after shooting at Hoover police, manhunt near Hendrick Chevrolet
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions

Latest News

DPW crew cleaning a storm drain inlet at 1st Avenue North and 50th Street SOURCE: City of...
DPW crew cleaning a storm drain inlet at 1st Avenue North and 50th Street SOURCE: City of Birmingham
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Source: WBRC video
Heart health & heart failure
State EMA officials keep close tabs on Hurricane Ida. EMA says it's ready and prepared to help...
Alabama EMA director discusses Ida preparations, aftermath response