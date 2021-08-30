LawCall
Residents evacuate as Hurricane Ida makes its way to Louisiana

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As hurricane Ida bore down on Southeast Louisiana, some residents decided with little time to spare that evacuating was in their best interest.

“We actually left the house, we were like it’s getting bad, we have to go, so we’re actually here evacuating, so that’s what we are doing, we are stopping to get gas so we can go forward,” said Margaret Miller.

It’s a common sight here in Iowa as people stopped to get gas.

“When my husband looked at the weather and said we were going to be on the east side, he said ya’ll need to leave,” said Dana Kinchen.

For Margaret Miller’s family, they left this morning from Hahnville in St. Charles parish.

“I pray that it’s not going to be too late, you know because we are trying to find somewhere to go, so basically we are trying to travel to see actually what they have available basically,” said Miller.

She says they’re taking it one step at a time.

“We are hoping its passed all over after tonight, tomorrow morning we can get up and travel and go back home.”

While the storm is all people in South Louisiana have been thinking about, truck driver David Swanson says he didn’t even know a storm was coming.

“It’s a bit of a surprise, that’s for sure,” he said.

Coming from Canada, he says he’s never experienced anything like this.

“I’ve never seen a hurricane before. I’ve never been around, like, I mean we get some storms but generally, when you get that far north, into Ontario, a bit of hail but nothing you’d describe as a tropical storm or a hurricane.”

As for Dana Kinchen, she was evacuating with her mom and her niece.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

