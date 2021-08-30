LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Record for virus patients in Alabama intensive care units

The state on Monday had more than 880 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
The state on Monday had more than 880 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama has set a new high for the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the state on Monday had more than 880 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, the highest number since the pandemic began. The previous high was 848 in January.

More than half of all patients receiving intensive care in the state have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

With older populations more likely to be vaccinated, state hospitals say they are seeing more younger patients with COVID-19 as the contagious delta variant sweeps across unvaccinated groups.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Hoover PD: Search for suspect who fired shots at officers
Man arrested after shooting at Hoover police, manhunt near Hendrick Chevrolet
Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes are possible across Central...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Today through tomorrow possible flash flooding, strong wind gusts, and spin up tornadoes
The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
UPDATE: Gulfport police identify man who interrupted national news coverage on Ida aftermath
Quandarrius Robinson
UA linebacker charged with DUI following accident near campus

Latest News

About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 694K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
(Source: Vestavia Hills High School Facebook page)
Vestavia Hills City Schools to require masks
Continued increase in COVID positive children
Continued increase in COVID positive children