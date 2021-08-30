Pedestrian struck, killed in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday claimed the life of a Union Grove woman.

Police say 35-year-old Hollie Renea Perez was fatally injured when she was struck by a 2012 GMC Sierra, driven by 72-year-old Phillip Taylor, of Joppa.

Perez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Hulaco Road, approximately three miles west of Arab.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

