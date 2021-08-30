Officials report second death from Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say they have confirmed a second person has died due to Hurricane Ida.

A man “drowned after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwater near I-10 and West End Blvd. in New Orleans,” officials say.

The man’s identity and age are unknown at this time.

Officials say the first death occurred in Ascension Parish on Sunday, Aug. 29 when a tree fell on a man’s house.

