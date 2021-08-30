NWS confirms tornado in Mobile, Clarke counties; damage reported in Saraland

MOBILE Co. (WALA) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado was on the ground in southwest Alabama with the midday Monday warnings, having moved from Mobile County into Clarke County.

After moving through Saraland in Mobile County and past Calvert through the area of Choctaw Bluff in Clarke County, by 1:39 p.m. the tornado-producing storm was six miles southwest of Whatley, or eight miles south of Grove Hill, then moving north at 45 mph.

By 2:04 p.m., it was not clear if the tornado was still on the ground, and the weather service said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Thomasville, then moving north at 35 mph. By 2:30 p.m., this storm had moved northward outside the FOX10 viewing area.

The tornado previously was in the area of U.S. 43 and Alabama 158 in Saraland, causing damage. Reports coming in indicate significant damage in Saraland, as well as power outages.

FOX10 News has a crew in the area and observed damage at the Plantation Motel on Highway 43 and other spots in the vicinity.

Storm damage in Saraland (WALA/FOX10)

At one point the weather service advised: “A tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”