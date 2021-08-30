LawCall
Local relief crews preparing for Hurricane Ida impact

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Alabama Red Cross are on standby waiting to see what impact Hurricane Ida has locally and in Louisiana.

Officials with the Red Cross said there are already 36 evacuees from Louisiana, Mississippi and coastal Alabama in their Baldwin county shelter tonight.

“We’ve been mobilizing,” Alabama and Mississippi Red Cross Communications Director Annette Rowland said. “We want to make sure that people have a safe place to stay during the storm. Then, after the storm, we are going to hit the ground running, making sure we can hit those communities that have been hit the hardest.”

Rowland said they have already sent a crew of 10 to Louisiana and more are on standby locally.

“Our teams are situated in Mobile,” she said. “We are waiting to see what the effects of this storm are. We do expect flooding. We do expect some trees down and some power outages.”

Rowland said while Alabama won’t face the brunt of the storm, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t prepare.

“Make an emergency kit, have a plan, and be informed,” Rowland said. “In that kit, you want to make sure you are customizing that kit to you and your family’s needs. Make sure you have multiple ways to get alerts.”

Once the storm passes, Rowland said crews will head out and assistance will begin.

“We are ready to hit the road as soon as it is safe for us to do so and get the green light and then be out there feeding communities that don’t have power,” she said.

Rowland said they only have one shelter open right now in Alabama for anyone displaced by the hurricane, but she said crews are ready and able to open up more statewide if communities need it.

Click here to find a Red Cross shelter near you.

