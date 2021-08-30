LawCall
Investigators look for man they say got into Jacksonville bank, stayed for a couple of minutes

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a CrimeStoppers reward out for a man Jacksonville Police said got into a bank and stayed for a couple of minutes.

Officers said on August 29, 2021, at approximately 12:48 a.m., they responded to an alarm call at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1527 Pelham Road S.

Officers discovered damage to an exterior window, and after reviewing video surveillance, discovered a man had gotten into the bank and stayed inside for a couple of minutes. He left walking north away from the bank.

Officers said the man was seen at a local gas station approximately three hours later, wearing the same clothing. He is now wanted for questioning and could possibly be charged with Criminal Mischief and Burglary.

Jacksonville Investigators are requesting that he contact them immediately about incident.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

