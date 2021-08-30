LawCall
Housing Authority of the Birmingham District hosts NFL Flag Alabama Festival of Events

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District hosted the NFL Flag Alabama Festival of Events over the weekend.

The event lasted from Friday, August 27th to Sunday, August 29th. According to a press release, the event was organized to provide Alabama youth an opportunity to learn more about the sport of flag football and teamwork.

“The NFL, through its official NFL Flag Football league, has placed an emphasis on serving underserved youth, and this weekend was an incredible opportunity for Alabama’s young athletes,” said HABD President and CEO David Northern, Sr. “We are going beyond the traditional responsibilities of a Housing Authority and being intentional in catering to Birmingham youth because they, too, are our clients. HABD leads from the front, and that includes creating opportunities for our young people to thrive.”

Over the course of the weekend, athletes ages 8-14 from the Birmingham, Selma, and Bessemer housing authorities participated in in-school clinics, a skills development jamboree, and a tournament.

