Active search underway near Hendrick Chevrolet after man shoots at Hoover police

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An active manhunt is underway in an area near Hendrick Chevrolet on Highway 31 in Hoover, after a man fired shots at two Hoover police officers who caught him stabbing the tires of police cars.

According to Captain Keith Czeskleba of Hoover PD, two officers at the police operations building on Lorna Rd, came outside and witnessed a man stabbing the tires of police vehicles in the parking lot.

When the officers attempted to make contact with the man, police say he turned and fired two shots from a handgun and took off on foot.

The officers weren’t injured. A perimeter has been set up in the area and residents in the Star Lake area have been notified and advised to Shelter in Place.

Authorities have blocked off Hwy 31 from Patton Chapel Rd coming from the south and Greenville Ln coming from the north. Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story, Please check back for updates.

