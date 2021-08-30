LawCall
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely requests a new trial

Former sheriff Mike Blakely
Former sheriff Mike Blakely(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is asking for a new trial after he was convicted of theft and ethics charges.

According to a motion filed on August 30, the former sheriff who served longer than 30 years is requesting a new trial after he was sentenced to 36 months in jail.

Blakely was originally sentenced to 36 months of confinement followed by two years of unsupervised probation following his conviction. However, that two-year probation term has since been eliminated from his sentence

READ MORE: Former Limestone Co. Sheriff sentenced to 36 months in jail

The new motion states a long list of reasons why Blakely’s team believes the court made mistakes throughout his trial including closing the courtroom to the media for a day and a half, violating Blakely’s right to a public trial.

The list goes on to claim improper charges of the Fair Campaign Practices Act, violations of testimonies heard in court, denying a mistrial and more.

You can read the full motion below.

Blakely was immediately removed from office after his conviction, Limestone County Coroner Mike West is serving as interim Sheriff until the Governor selects a replacement for the remainder of Blakely’s term.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

