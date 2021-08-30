FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Monday, Tuesday as Ida inches closer to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning. We have declared Monday and Tuesday First Alert Weather Days. It means we are expecting weather threats for all of Central Alabama as Ida inches closer to our state. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes are possible across Central Alabama today, tonight, and tomorrow. Make sure you stay weather aware between now and Tuesday afternoon. Have multiple ways to receive warnings in case they are issued. Download the WBRC First Alert Weather App and make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio charged and plugged up tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Ida continues to weaken this morning. It is now downgraded to a Tropical Storm and wind speeds will gradually lower throughout the day now that it is over land. It has devastated parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi with widespread flooding and wind damage. The entire city of New Orleans is without electricity and will likely remain powerless for an unknown amount of time. The significant story about Ida is that it is has slowed down since making landfall yesterday afternoon. It is moving less than 10 mph to the north. It has also trended a little to the east. It means we could see higher rainfall totals across Central Alabama. The latest forecast track has Ida becoming a tropical depression in west Mississippi by 7 p.m. It will then curve to the northeast and could now clip northwest Alabama tomorrow morning. It will then move out into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast where it could redevelop back into a tropical depression or storm once it moves back into the Atlantic. It will spread heavy rain, flooding, and a tornado threat for parts of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic this week.

Locally, we are dealing with widespread cloud cover and rain slowly moving in from the southwest. The outer rain bands from Ida will likely move into Central Alabama throughout the day. Plan for waves of light and heavy rainfall associated with gusty winds up to 20-40 mph as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 70s with wind speeds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will remain well below average thanks to the increasing rain chances. Plan for most of us to see highs in the lower 80s. It will end up cooler in west Alabama where some spots could stay in the 70s. Far east Alabama will end up seeing the rain later this afternoon and evening, which means you could warm up into the mid 80s.

Wind Advisory: A wind advisory is in effect today through tomorrow for sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph. With several inches of rain expected over the next 48 hours, wind gusts up to 40 mph could knock some trees over creating sporadic power outages. Just make sure your electronic devices remain charged today and tomorrow so you can access critical weather information.

Flash Flood Watch: A flash flood watch is in effect for all of Central Alabama since Ida shifted slightly to the east. Rainfall totals of 2-5 inches are possible between now and Tuesday evening with the highest rainfall totals likely occurring in west Alabama. Some spots could easily record half a foot of rain. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. Turn around, don’t drown.

Timing Out the Impacts: Monday morning and early afternoon we will focus our attention on west Alabama. The first round of the outer rain bands of Ida will impact west Alabama first. We will have to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado threat. The rain band will likely make its way towards the I-65 corridor between 2-5 p.m. today bringing with it the threat of heavy rain, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes for parts of Cullman, Birmingham, and points south towards Clanton. The threat will then shift into east Alabama this evening and tonight for the potential to see isolated tornadoes and flash flooding.

Monday Night: Our highest chance to see heavy rain and flash flooding will occur tonight as Ida inches closer to Alabama. I think our strongest winds will occur during this time. Plan for sustained winds of 15-25 mph with isolated gusts up to 30-40 mph possible. Some power outages could occur. We will also have to monitor the potential for an isolated tornado threat overnight. The threat is lower overnight, but not zero. Have multiple ways to receive warnings. NOAA Weather Radio is highly recommended.

Tuesday: We will continue our First Alert Weather Day into Tuesday. Strong storms and an isolated tornado threat will be possible along I-65 and points to the east around sunrise. The final band of Ida will advance into east Alabama early Tuesday afternoon. The threat for tornadoes will likely come to an end for areas along and west of I-65 by late Tuesday morning. The tornado threat will likely end for east Alabama Tuesday evening. We could see off and on showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some pockets of rain could be heavy at times. The severe threat will come to an end by Tuesday night along with the flash flood potential. Temperatures Tuesday will likely remain in the upper 70s. There’s a small chance we could see some breaks in the cloud cover in southwestern parts of our viewing area Tuesday afternoon. Most of us will stay cloudy and breezy with southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Slight Chance for Showers Wednesday: Good news is that Ida will finally be out of our area Wednesday. We could see a few lingering showers or storms in east Alabama, but most of us will begin to dry out. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with clouds slowly decreasing during the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lower Humidity and Sunshine Returns: The great news about this week is that we will get to enjoy some nice weather by Thursday and Friday. A cold front will help lower our temperatures and humidity levels. We could be waking up with temperatures in the lower 60s Thursday and Friday morning. Areas north of Birmingham could see low temperatures in the upper 50s. It should feel very refreshing. We will likely see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The great weather will likely extend into Labor Day weekend with temperatures in the afternoon hours gradually warming up into the upper 80s. We could be back into the lower 90s by early next week.

Tropical Update: The rest of the Atlantic remains active. Julian formed yesterday in the northern Atlantic but has now become post-tropical. It will not have any impact on the United States as it moves out into the northern Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression Ten remains in the Central Atlantic. It is struggling to organize, but it has a chance to develop later this week. It will move to the north and not have an impact to the United States. Finally, a strong tropical wave will emerge off the coast of Africa later this week. It has a high chance to develop into our next named storm.

Please download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for critical weather updates. Stay safe as we track Ida across our area today and tomorrow.

