DUI arrest following accident near UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police arrested a 20-year-old man for driving under the influence after his involvement in a three-car wreck near the University of Alabama campus.

Officers reported to the scene at Hargrove Road and Prince Avenue at 11:18 Saturday night. According to officials, two of the vehicles involved had sustained heavy damage. No on was injured.

After an investigation, one of the drivers, Quandarrius Zemon Robinson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Robinson was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail where his bond was set for $1,000.

No further details are currently available. Please check back for updates.

