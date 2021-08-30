LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) – Colonial Pipeline is closing off two fuel lines in the south due to Hurricane Ida.

The pipeline said it was shutting down the lines between Houston, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina Sunday.

The company called the temporary move “a precautionary and routine safety measure.”

It expects the pipeline to get back to full service after the storm.

But first, it has to evaluate its infrastructure and execute a startup plan.

The 5,500-mile pipeline provides nearly half of the east coast’s gasoline and diesel.

Colonial Pipeline says its other two fuel lines will remain operational and will not be impacted by the storm.

This is the same pipeline that was forced to go off-line after a ransomware attack in May which led to panic buying and a gas shortage that stretched across the southeast.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT Tracking Ida
FIRST ALERT: Outer bands to build in across our area starting tomorrow morning
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Hoover PD: Search for suspect who fired shots at officers
Man arrested after shooting at Hoover police, manhunt near Hendrick Chevrolet
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions

Latest News

More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more evacuations ordered
Pedestrian struck, killed in Marshall County
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Caldore Fire near Lake Tahoe spreads fast
FILE - This file photo shows a person holding a Sony PS4 game controller.
China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week