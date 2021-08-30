City of Gardendale placing AED’s in police cars, city parks and buildings

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gardendale has partnered with Cardiac Solutions to place 41 new automated external defibrillators in every police vehicle, municipal building and city park.

This new program will also include device training and education for Police officers and other City employees.

“I’d like to thank our city council for recognizing the importance of the AED program and providing the necessary funding. If we can save just one life, the cost will be well worth it,” said Mayor Hogeland.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.