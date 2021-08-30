City of Birmingham preparing ahead of Ida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the area prepares for potential extreme weather from the remnants of Ida, officials joined together to update the public on preparations and important safety information.

Danita Ryan, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works, said construction crews are clearing out drains and inlets in preparation for the rain, and to help prevent flooding.

Ryan said the forestry department is ready to remove downed trees. Residents are asked to dial 311 for non-emergency calls.

Cory Moon, Chief of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, says crews are on Swift Alert and ready to respond to any emergencies. Moon says they will open storm shelters if there are tornado warnings. He urges the public to stay off the roads if travel is not necessary.

Don Lupo, Mayor’s Office Operations Manager, says the Emergency Management Agency is watching approaching rain bands and warning of quick-forming tornadoes. Lupo says residents need multiple ways to get weather information today.

Rain arrives this afternoon and will stick around until around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Lupo says to expect at least 2-3 inches of rain - turn around, don’t drown. The tornado risk increases toward southeast Alabama. Be careful that you don’t get trapped in a flooded area. Lupo encourages that if you have to leave, make sure someone knows where you are.

If you travel to a storm shelter, be sure to bring a mask, social distance, etc.

Officials say there have been no evacuee shelter requests yet, but red cross will assist with that if the need arises.

Everyone is urged to be weather aware, take Ida seriously and be prepared.

