Birmingham Fire & Rescue will open storm shelters for severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Birmingham and Jefferson County said they are prepared to deal with possible severe weather caused by Hurricane Ida.

They met Monday morning to discuss what they’re doing to keep those who live here safe.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue has been placed on swift alert and is ready to respond to any weather-related threats.

Chief Corey Moon said Alabama Mutual Aid Systems are also on alert for any possible deployment to any regional threats.

City and county leaders are closely monitoring rain bands as they come in from Hurricane Ida saying there is potential for spin up tornados.

They said these are often very quick forming tornados, so you need to have your plan ready now.

Chief Moon said the department will open and staff storm shelters if there are tornado warnings.

He’s reminding everyone that we are still in a pandemic, so precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be followed as best as possible.

“We’re still in the midst of COVID, and we want everybody to still be prepared and make sure they’re masking, make sure they’re social distancing, and make sure they’re doing proper hand hygiene, but at that current time, if you have a tornado, that will be the most important threat at that time. Take all the precautions necessary as far as bringing a mask, bringing proper hand sanitizer, make sure we’re still doing social distancing while we’re in the shelters.”

Jefferson County’s EMA director said we can expect to see about two to three inches of rain over the next 24 hours, so there is potential for flooding.

Chief Moon is also asking people to stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to travel.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.