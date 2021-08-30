LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama EMA director discusses Ida preparations, aftermath response

State EMA officials keep close tabs on Hurricane Ida. EMA says it's ready and prepared to help...
State EMA officials keep close tabs on Hurricane Ida. EMA says it's ready and prepared to help agencies with the resources they need such as food and water.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Emergency Operations Center has been open and busy all weekend, watching Hurricane Ida’s landfall in Louisiana and preparing for what it could bring to our state. It’s also providing a valuable resource for the response to Ida after the storm passes.

“We’re partnering with FEMA, and naturally there is an incident staging base at Maxwell Air Force Base. So there’s hundreds of semi trucks, semi trailers full of generators and commodities. And they’re just sitting there. They’re sitting there waiting to push someplace else when there’s a need or a capability,” said Alabama’s EMA Director Brian Hastings.

“You heard overnight that there was a catastrophic failure of the power grid in New Orleans, so I’m assuming that a lot of those generators will be heading to Louisiana in and around the New Orleans area and Mississippi in the southern portion where they’ve had significant weather damage,” Hastings added.

FEMA has staged more than 2.5 million meals, liters of water, and other supplies like tarps and generators at Maxwell Air force base in Montgomery.

Those supplies will be sent to areas in Louisiana that need it most

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
FIRST ALERT Tracking Ida
FIRST ALERT: Outer bands to build in across our area starting tomorrow morning
Hoover PD: Search for suspect who fired shots at officers
Man arrested after shooting at Hoover police, manhunt near Hendrick Chevrolet
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions

Latest News

School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
FILE (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
AT&T confirms ‘significant outages’ to cell service in Baton Rouge, New Orleans areas due to Hurricane Ida
Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
Tracking Ida.
City of Birmingham preparing ahead of Ida