21-year-old man dies following drive-by shooting in Pratt City

Birmingham Police Department unit. (Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed a 21-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Sunday afternoon in Pratt City. He died from his injuries.

Birmingham detectives said it happened before 2:00 p.m. at 509 Avenue G in the Pratt City community.

The victim has been identified as Artez McGowen of Birmingham.

Officers from the Birmingham Police Department’s West Precinct responded to the location on a call of a person shot. Officers arrived to find the victim Artez McGowen was taken to UAB hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

McGowen was found lying on the sidewalk wounded by gunfire. He died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation shows the fatal shots were fired from a vehicle in a drive-by shooting. The suspect took off in a midsize sedan.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.

