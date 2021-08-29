LawCall
UAB Drumline “Chop Shop” helps high school kids improve technique

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham Marching Blazers held a Drumline clinic Saturday afternoon to help high school students sharpen their technique.

Students were asked to bring their own instrument for a full day of instruction and fun. We think they sound pretty good!

The clinic was entirely free.

