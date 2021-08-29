UAB Drumline “Chop Shop” helps high school kids improve technique
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham Marching Blazers held a Drumline clinic Saturday afternoon to help high school students sharpen their technique.
Students were asked to bring their own instrument for a full day of instruction and fun. We think they sound pretty good!
The clinic was entirely free.
