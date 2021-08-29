LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tulane football team to practice in Birmingham ahead of Hurricane Ida

(Chris Hagan / Fox 8)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tulane University football team posted on Twitter they will practice in Birmingham for the next few days ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The Tulane Green Wave said an unexpected loss of power forced them to move in order to get ready for their game against Oklahoma on September 4. The Green Wave volleyball team had to move, too.

The team tweeted Saturday: We’re headed to Birmingham, Alabama to continue preparing for next week’s kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather 7p 8-27-21
Hurricane Ida now forecast to be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall
Tuscaloosa City Schools postpone rivalry game after viral video
Vaccinated, unvaccinated patients at UAB
UAB releases breakdown of vaccinated, unvaccinated COVID patients
‘I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this’: State Health Officer emotional over COVID-19 crisis
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Latest Hurricane Ida info and updated forecast this evening through Sunday

Latest News

Over 100 people get vaccinated at ‘Stuck with Chuck’ vaccine rally featuring Charles Barkley
Over 100 people get vaccinated at ‘Stuck with Chuck’ vaccine rally featuring Charles Barkley
Sideline Week 1 HS football scores
Sideline 2021 Week 1 Game of the Week
Sideline 2021 Week 1 Fan of the Week
Sideline 2021 Week 1 Coach of the Week
Sideline 2021 Week 1 Coach of the Week