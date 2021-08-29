Tulane football team to practice in Birmingham ahead of Hurricane Ida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tulane University football team posted on Twitter they will practice in Birmingham for the next few days ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The Tulane Green Wave said an unexpected loss of power forced them to move in order to get ready for their game against Oklahoma on September 4. The Green Wave volleyball team had to move, too.

The team tweeted Saturday: We’re headed to Birmingham, Alabama to continue preparing for next week’s kickoff.

