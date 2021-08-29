St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WBRC) - New video from the Bernard Parish Government in Chalmette, Louisiana shows how quickly conditions can change in a hurricane.
Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday at 11:55 a.m. near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with winds at 150 mph. The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano.
Video from Bernard Parish Government showed before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a one hour time span.
The message from government leaders is stay home and stay safe.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.