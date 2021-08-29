LawCall
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions

Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix(St. Bernard Parish Government)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WBRC) - New video from the Bernard Parish Government in Chalmette, Louisiana shows how quickly conditions can change in a hurricane.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday at 11:55 a.m. near Port Fourchon, Louisiana with winds at 150 mph. The rising ocean swamped the barrier island of Grand Isle. Ida made a second landfall about two hours later near Galliano.

Video from Bernard Parish Government showed before and after security camera footage from Fire Station #12 in Delacroix within a one hour time span.

The message from government leaders is stay home and stay safe.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

