School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some school systems in Alabama are changing their school days on Monday, August 30, 2021, and on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, because of the impact from Hurricane Ida.

Monday, August 30 -

i3 Academy Elementary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

i3 Academy Middle School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Walker County Schools - closed

Winfield City Schools - closed

Tuesday, August 31 -

i3 Academy students will be remote

Walker County Schools - closed

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.