President Biden visits FEMA to address Ida

WASHINGTON. D.C. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is keeping a close eye on the Gulf Coast as it gets battered by Hurricane Ida.

President Biden addressed the nation during an unannounced visit to FEMA Sunday afternoon, promising the full backing of the federal government and pleading with those in the region to heed evacuation warnings and take shelter.

President Biden said, “This is going to be a devastating, devastating hurricane, a life-threatening storm.” The president pledged rescue and recovery to the Gulf as Hurricane Ida pummels the region with wind, rain, and a power greater than any seen here before.

Biden said, “We’re ready to surge all the response capacity capability that we have to deal with whatever comes next, and a lot’s going to be coming.”

FEMA is set to deliver millions of meals and gallons of water by the truckload. Search and Rescue teams are on the ground ready to move in. Nearly 100 ambulances and 15 aircraft are on stand-by for post-storm evacuation. But FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell says the extent of the devastation is impossible to predict.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said, we should start to see some of those impacts tonight, but we won’t have the real picture until Monday.

The president says FEMA will offer shelter for evacuees. Massive power outages are expected – and may take weeks to restore in some areas. Building back decimated communities will take far longer.

Biden said, “We’re going to be here to help the Gulf region get back on its feet as quickly as possible… as long as it takes.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.