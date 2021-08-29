Federal agencies ready to support response to Hurricane Ida, some in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA, non-government organizations and federal agency partners are working alongside state, tribal and local officials to prepare and respond to Hurricane Ida.

The National Guard, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to provide support as needed. ”FEMA headquarters and regional operation centers are activated around the clock,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “We’ve pre-positioned equipment and supplies throughout the states to ensure resources are in place. Our federal partners join us on the ground supporting the response to this dangerous hurricane,” she said. “This is the heartbeat of the federal family that has come together to support the people of Louisiana. I urge residents in the storm’s path to prepare now for significant impacts.”

President Joe Biden approved emergency disaster declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of the storm’s landfall.

More than 2,000 FEMA employees are deployed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, including seven FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams in Louisiana and Mississippi.

In addition, 13 Urban Search and Rescue teams are deployed. Through mutual-aid agreements, FEMA activated 100 ambulances and emergency medical service providers for post-storm evacuation support, as needed.

FEMA established a staging area in Alexandria, La., which includes supplies, equipment and personnel ready to rapidly deploy post-storm, as needed.

FEMA has pre-positioned 1 million meals, 1.6 million liters of water and 163 generators for power restoration.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) team is deployed for power restoration.

USACE activated three of its Emergency Operations Centers to provide technical assistance and management of flood-fighting supplies and equipment.

USACE planning and response teams for debris, temporary roofing, infrastructure assessment, temporary housing and temporary power are standing by to assist as needed.

The U.S. Coast Guard has fixed and rotary aircraft in Mobile, Ala. and Houston, along with shallow water boats in preparation for the storm.

The ports of New Orleans and Houma, La., will close on Saturday evening.

Additionally, the Coast Guard is ensuring that barges are cleared along the Mississippi coastline and New Orleans.

Three U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Disaster Medical Assistance Teams are in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi for ongoing COVID-19 response.

HHS is pre-staging Incident Management Teams and deployed representatives to FEMA’s emergency operation centers.

The Department of Energy is working with private sector power providers, power restoration crews from nearby states are pre-positioned to restore as soon as the storm clears.

The Department of Homeland Security announced that absent exceptional circumstances, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection will not conduct immigration enforcement at locations where disaster and emergency relief related to this storm is being provided. This includes shelters or sites distributing emergency supplies, food and water.

As federal agencies continue to mobilize staff and supplies, Gulf Coast residents need to complete storm preparations today. Preparedness information can be found on Ready.gov and Listo.gov

