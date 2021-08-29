The Birmingham Salvation Army is heading to the coast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Birmingham is sending two teams to the coast to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

At first, they’re planning to help with water, food, and other supplies for anyone in need, including first responders.

Once they find other ways to help in the community, they will provide more assistance.

Director of Operations John Stamps says, unfortunately, this storm will cause a lot of problems.

“We anticipate going down and finding many power outages, flooding, and wind damage; it’s projected to be a catastrophic hurricane, so we are going down to help in any way possible,” said Stamps.

The Birmingham Salvation Army also helps people who have evacuated to our area. If you need help or would like to donate, you can find their contact information by following this link.

