LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

AT&T to provide relief to customers affected by Hurricane Ida

AT&T
AT&T(AT&T)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to AT&T, the company is waiving overage charges to provide unlimited talk, text, and data for postpaid and prepaid customers due to Hurricane Ida.

AT&T says the waiver affects customers with billing addresses in 388 zip codes across Louisiana and Mississippi from August 29 through September 4.

According to the company, customers in these areas may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect the credits and/or waived data, voice, and text charges.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
FIRST ALERT Tracking Ida
FIRST ALERT: Outer bands to build in across our area starting tomorrow morning
Hoover PD: Search for suspect who fired shots at officers
Man arrested after shooting at Hoover police, manhunt near Hendrick Chevrolet
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Fire Station #12 in Delacroix
St. Bernard Parish Government shares incredible video of Hurricane Ida conditions

Latest News

Curfews in place due to Hurricane Ida
Tracking Ida.
City of Birmingham preparing ahead of Ida
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Communities get AED's in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, MO
City of Gardendale placing AED’s in police cars, city parks and buildings
Pedestrian struck, killed in Marshall County