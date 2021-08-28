St. Vincent’s is dealing with surge of COVID patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, there are 181 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ascension St. Vincent’s five acute care hospitals, after Chief Operating Officer, Chris Moore said just 60 days ago, they were only treating 6 patients, an increase of more than 3000%

Moore said this is especially unfortunate because COVID-19 is mostly preventable.

He said the hospital system is prepared to deal with the surge because they’ve already had to deal with it. All the surge plans that were in place in November, December, and January are back up and running.

Moore admits their staff is tired and frustrated and have opportunities to go elsewhere.

He said this virus is putting a devastating, strain on all health care systems, which is especially frustrating since the vaccines are readily available.

“I think some people are looking at the numbers that we’re sharing, and I’ve even seen some comments about well, that’s 181 beds that are dedicated to COVID right now, but you have over 800 beds in your health systems so what’s the big deal? That’s 181 beds that would be dedicated to so much more that right now we don’t have a cure for,” Moore explained.

Right now, 63 patients are in critical care units at St. Vincent’s, and 61 of those patients are unvaccinated.

Doctors said everyone plays a critical role in keeping us safe from this virus, and the most effective way of protecting each other is to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.