Governor Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of Hurricane Ida’s anticipated landfall, Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for Alabama’s coastal and western counties. The state of emergency is effective at 2:00 p.m. Central Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Governor Ivey also issued the following statement:

“As Hurricane Ida’s trek continues in the direction of Louisiana, we still expect the possibility of flooding and even spin-off tornadoes in portions of Alabama. With a storm like this, we always want to hope for the best, but prepare for the worst, which is why I have preemptively declared a state of emergency for our coastal and western counties. We will continue keeping an eye on the evolving system. I urge Alabamians and our visitors to stay weather aware.” -- Governor Kay Ivey

Here is the proclamation:

Keep up with the latest on Hurricane Ida by downloading the WBRC FIRST ALERT Weather app.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.